Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $326.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 322.41 ($4.21), with a volume of 134740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.22. The firm has a market cap of £785.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

