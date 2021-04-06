Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $648.60

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 648.60 ($8.47) and last traded at GBX 644 ($8.41), with a volume of 145467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 637 ($8.32).

RDW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 662.30 ($8.65).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 595.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 525.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

