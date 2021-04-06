Reef Price Down 9.8% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Reef has a total market cap of $438.60 million and $100.10 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00675782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

