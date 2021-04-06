Refereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119,691.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $136.40 million and $119,691.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00060102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00662114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031208 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

