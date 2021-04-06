reflect.finance (RFI) Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00292854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00103321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.00751993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012143 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,462,428 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

