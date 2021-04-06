Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.86% of Relay Therapeutics worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 in the last quarter.

Shares of RLAY opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.