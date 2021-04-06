Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.43% of Relay Therapeutics worth $53,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

RLAY stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

