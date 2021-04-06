Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 659,789 shares.The stock last traded at $25.81 and had previously closed at $26.03.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

