Remme Market Cap Hits $6.33 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $296,649.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00059234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00668664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.