Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 4,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,943. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

