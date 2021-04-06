Ren (REN) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001833 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $294.08 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00653852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.