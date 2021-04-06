Ren (REN) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $167.01 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00055062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00686368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

