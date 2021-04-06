renBTC Market Cap Hits $683.74 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $58,189.09 or 0.99591295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $683.74 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00673434 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,750 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

