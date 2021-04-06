Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Render Token has a total market cap of $210.24 million and $17.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002348 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00058792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00658718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,194,755 coins and its circulating supply is 154,276,622 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.