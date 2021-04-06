renDOGE Market Capitalization Tops $197,497.52 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $197,497.52 and $156,884.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00269621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00764960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.82 or 0.99706094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011521 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

