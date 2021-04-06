ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading 9.9% Higher

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.86. 32,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,393,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $800.89 million, a P/E ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

