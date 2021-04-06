Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.44. 5,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,304,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

