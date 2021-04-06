Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,815.21

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,815.21 ($75.98) and traded as high as GBX 6,515 ($85.12). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 6,470 ($84.53), with a volume of 79,260 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,021.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,815.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.23%.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

