Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $590,509.33

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $590,509.33 and $1,383.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

