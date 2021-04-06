Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) CEO Acquires $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) CEO Edmond Safra purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RPLA opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

