Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) CEO Acquires $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) CEO Edmond Safra purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RPLA opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

