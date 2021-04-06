Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Republic Services worth $40,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

