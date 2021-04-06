Request (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $155.56 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $155.56 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00659932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.