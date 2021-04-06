Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 6th (APEI, BNCZF, BPXXY, CELH, CHK, CURI, EPD, GOOG, GTBAF, HAYW)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 6th:

Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI). Truist issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of. Societe Generale issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $2,525.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Telsey Advisory Group issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX). They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

