Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 6th (APEI, BNCZF, BPXXY, CELH, CHK, CURI, EPD, GOOG, GTBAF, HAYW)

Research Analysts' New Coverage for April, 6th

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 6th:

Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI). Truist issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY). Societe Generale issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $2,525.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Telsey Advisory Group issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX). They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

