Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for InnovAge (INNV)

3/29/2021 – InnovAge is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – InnovAge is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – InnovAge is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – InnovAge is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – InnovAge is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – InnovAge is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

