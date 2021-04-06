Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (AEXAY, BB, CBT, CMPR, FM, GBT, HBM, HOG, HZNP, JPM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 6th:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a buy rating.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackBerry reported lackluster fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results with the bottom line matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate despite year-over-year lower revenues due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy including strong channel partnerships to drive long-term sustainable growth. Its Spark business is witnessing strong demand. QNX design wins and significant partnerships like that with Baidu bode well. However, the company is facing macro headwinds in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for product introductions and technological obsolescence are major woes too. With increasing global exposure, BlackBerry is also susceptible to the risk of adverse foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.”

Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. Cabot remains focused on boosting its specialty compounds business globally. The company has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. It will also gain from the carbon black plant buyout in China. The acquisition will help the company in meeting the growing demand for rubber and specialty carbons products. The company is also witnessing a recovery in its Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals units driven by higher volumes. It will also gain from the Shenzhen Sanshun buyout. However, Cabot faces headwind from the softness in mercury removal applications. Higher raw material costs in specialty carbons and compounds product lines are also likely to hurt margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cimpress is expected to benefit from improved product offerings and synergistic gains from acquired assets. Also, its investment in technology and expansion of production capacity augur well for long-term growth. The company’s ability to generate strong cash flows is likely to work in its favor. It remains highly committed toward increasing shareholders’ wealth through share repurchase programs. However, in the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Low demand environment, due to the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, poses a major concern for the company. Cimpress has not provided earnings and revenue projections for the third quarter and fiscal 2021. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations, which is a headwind. Its business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Blood is continuing to successfully execute the launch of Oxbryta for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and make significant progress on new prescriptions, new prescribers and payer coverage. Further, the company is making efforts to expand the label of Oxbryta for treating more patients in the United States. The company’s efforts to develop the pipeline are encouraging as well. It is developing inclacumab as a treatment for vaso-occlusive crises in patients with SCD. However, the company has only one approved drug in its portfolio, which is likely to face stiff competition. Any regulatory setback for Oxbryta will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$12.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.60.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson will be focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. It envisions achieving $115 million savings from the restructuring actions, beginning this year. While Harley-Davidson is taking aggressive steps to counter challenging demographic trends, it will take time for the firm to achieve the desired results. Further, significant investments associated with product innovation and digital advancement is likely to put strain in the already weak financials of the company. Rising debt levels and high competition are other concerns. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon received a big boost with the approval of Tepezza for patients with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). The company is increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of TED and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa also promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion of drugs like Tepezza, Krystexxa, Actimmune, Procysbi and Ravicti. The label expansion of these drugs will further boost sales for the company. Strategic acquisitions have strengthened the company’s pipeline. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are also impressive. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its approved drugs like Krystexxa and Proscysbi which is a woe. It is also facing adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic which is affecting Tepezza supply.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$38.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motorola aims to augment its position in the public safety domain by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well positioned to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital distribution as well as the favorable macroeconomic environment. The integration of Command Central Aware software with Avigilon Blue is likely to facilitate it to better manage and monitor camera networks through the latest software-as-a-service offering. However, adverse currency translations remain a headwind as Motorola generates significant revenues outside the United States. Debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Further, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “While Meritor has successfully executed the three-year M2019 program, it is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to provide $175-$200 million of revenue in fiscal 2022. The firm’s electric powertrain represents game-changing technology for commercial vehicles, thus bolstering top line prospects. However, gloomy earnings and cash flow outlook for fiscal 2021 dim investors’ confidence. High debt-to-capitalization of around 87% also plays a spoilsport. Coronavirus woes, global chip shortage and unfavorable foreign exchange translations are other headwinds. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to benefit from robust networking solutions. The company maintains a competitive edge with product launches, based on Wi-Fi 6 standards. Its revenues are likely to be driven by the rapid increase in Internet of Things devices and the advent of Smart Home. Increasing demand for connected home products in the wake of the growing work-from-home trend boosted its revenues. It intends to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to maintain its market leadership. However, supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic might erode NETGEAR’s profitability in the near term. It operates in a fast-evolving market and expects competition to intensify on price. Its future success depends on its ability to develop new products that have broad market acceptance.”

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$100.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a tender rating to a reduce rating. They currently have C$3.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50.

