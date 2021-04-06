Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chewy (CHWY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) recently:

3/31/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

3/15/2021 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Chewy stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 350,660 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chewy by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

