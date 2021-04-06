Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Immatics (IMTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX):

4/4/2021 – Immatics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

3/23/2021 – Immatics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Immatics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

3/17/2021 – Immatics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 214,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,184. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

