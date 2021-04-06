Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Micron Technology (MU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently:

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $135.00.

4/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00.

3/31/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $130.00.

3/15/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term profitability is likely to hurt by its planned salary hikes and additional pre-qualification related expenses during the second half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

3/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

