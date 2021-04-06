Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.29

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.80. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 214,868 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

