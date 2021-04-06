Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.29

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.80. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 214,868 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

