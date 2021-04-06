Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Resideo Technologies worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 739.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 173,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 434,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 327,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.