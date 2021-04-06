Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.64

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $927.58 million, a PE ratio of -161.29 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

