Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.67

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.67 and last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 41225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RFP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.99.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

