REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Down 4.6%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.68. 5,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 355,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

