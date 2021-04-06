Revain (REV) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $4.65 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00060102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00662114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031208 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

