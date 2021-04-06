Reviewing Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sientra and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.08%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Nutriband.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sientra and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $83.70 million 4.92 -$106.82 million ($2.29) -3.14 Nutriband $370,000.00 386.51 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -60.81

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -123.88% -174.05% -38.97% Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84%

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which distributes and sells medical supplements. Its products include Energy Patch, Slimline Patch, and Vitamin Patch. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan in April 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

