REVV Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $117.41 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00288603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.96 or 0.00759913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012286 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

