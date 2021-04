RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the lowest is $3.46. RH posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $21.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $25.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $14.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $607.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $619.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in RH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

