RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the lowest is $3.46. RH posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $21.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $25.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $14.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $607.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $619.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in RH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

