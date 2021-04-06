RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $592.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $619.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.