Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 1,148,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,602. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.