Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00279557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00112983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.87 or 0.00755167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011658 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

