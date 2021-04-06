Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.72 and last traded at $54.89. 74,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,720,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIOT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 407,227 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

