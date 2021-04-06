Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.15 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $78.75 million and $2.00 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

