Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 3,600 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $80,424.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,325 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $73,781.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,186 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $70,665.48.

RFM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

