RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:OPP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,751. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

