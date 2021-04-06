RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 115,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,751. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

