Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

RMM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. 22,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,899. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

