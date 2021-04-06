Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

