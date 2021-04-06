RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

RMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 11,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

