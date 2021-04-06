RMPL Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 12% against the dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $709,848.38 and approximately $64.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00664749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 773,369 coins and its circulating supply is 645,050 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

