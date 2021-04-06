ROAD Market Capitalization Hits $468,354.54 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $468,354.54 and approximately $122,444.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00295446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00105513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.35 or 0.00780647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00030327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,626.72 or 1.00068867 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

